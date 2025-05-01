Personal Health
Factor: Being older increases breast cancer risk.
Method: Mammography is recommended to screen for cancer.
Rationale: Early detection helps reduce overall cancer risk.
Factor: Young athletes are at risk.
Method: Self-exam replaces formal screening.
Rationale: Early detection mainly shortens hospital stays.
Factor: Having a family history of breast cancer increases risk.
Method: Genetic testing and targeted screening are recommended.
Rationale: Early detection improves the likelihood of identifying cancer at a treatable stage.
Factor: Only women with visible lumps are at risk.
Method: Clinical breast exam is recommended for all women.
Rationale: Early detection allows timely evaluation and management of suspicious findings.