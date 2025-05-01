Skip to main content
Ch.10 Major Diseases - Part 2 of 2
Ch.10 Major Diseases - Part 2 of 2
Ch.10 Major Diseases / Types of Diabetes / Problem 6
Problem 6
True or False: Insulin is not given as an ordinary oral pill because it is a protein and would be destroyed by digestive enzymes.
A
True
B
False
