- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Differentiate tangible versus intangible stressors and provide one example of each relevant to college students.
Jamal is training to run his first marathon while also working night shifts and is caring for his elderly parent. He often stays out late with friends and then tries to train early in the morning. Two weeks before the race he develops chronic fatigue and reoccurring headaches. Jamal's illness may be related to:
True or False: Short-term stress is a transient response and typically does not produce long-lasting harm to multiple organ systems.
Which hormone is primarily responsible for the immediate 'fight-or-flight' effects such as a rapid heartbeat and faster breathing during acute stress?
A student learns that one hormone during the resistance phase of stress helps mobilize energy stores and suppress further hypothalamic stress signaling; which hormone best fits this description?
Carlos faces ongoing job insecurity, caregiving responsibilities, and frequent financial worries. Which of the following best defines the term allostatic load?
Which of the following is most likely to negatively affect your immune system?
Maria has been experiencing ongoing stress from balancing remote work, caring for her children, and dealing with uncertainty about the future. Multiple ongoing stressors such as these are particularly associated with an increased risk for
Prolonged stress can negatively affect the brain and increase the likelihood of developing all of the following EXCEPT:
True or false. Stress management consists of controlling every aspect of life.
Sophie is anxious about her upcoming job interview. She is trying to prepare for it by practicing mock interviews with her roommate every evening to feel more confident. Sophie is:
If Marcus wants to stay relaxed before giving a class presentation, he should avoid eating or drinking items that contain which of the following?