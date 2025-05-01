Skip to main content
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep - Part 1 of 2
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep - Part 1 of 2
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep / Health Effects of Stress / Problem 9
Problem 9
Prolonged stress can negatively affect the brain and increase the likelihood of developing all of the following EXCEPT:
Impaired learning ability
Parkinson's disease
Depression
Dementia
