Personal Health
A transient surge of stress hormones and physiological arousal triggered by a single, short-lived stressful event.
The cumulative physiological “wear and tear” on the body from repeated or chronic activation of stress-regulatory systems.
An adaptive strengthening of stress responses that improves performance and resilience after repeated exposure.
A gradual accumulation of physiological strain across multiple body systems due to repeated stress exposure, often reflected in combined biomarkers.