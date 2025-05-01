Skip to main content
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep - Part 1 of 2
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep / Stress Response / Problem 5
A student learns that one hormone during the resistance phase of stress helps mobilize energy stores and suppress further hypothalamic stress signaling; which hormone best fits this description?
A
Adrenocorticotropic hormone
B
Cortisol
C
Epinephrine
D
Prolactin
