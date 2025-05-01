- Download the worksheet to save time writing
True or False: Taking more of a medication than directed qualifies as drug misuse.
After midterms, Marcus’s roommate offers him some of her prescription stimulant pills to help him focus. Which question should Marcus ask himself before accepting the pills?
Which combination of observed signs most reliably indicates that a friend may be developing an addictive behavior?
A person gives themselves insulin using a syringe and needle before a meal. This method is an example of which route of administration?
Of the following statements about suppositories, only one is incorrect. Which one is it?
True or False: Most psychoactive substances primarily act by boosting the release of neurotransmitters in the brain.
An energy drink lists caffeine among its ingredients; caffeine most directly acts on the body in which way?
Identify the false statement about methamphetamine.
Which of the following most accurately reflects the evidence regarding driving after using marijuana?
A patient is given a medication that will trigger severe nausea and flushing if they consume wine. This prescribed effect is meant to deter drinking. This type of drug response is called
Which of the following is NOT an accepted medication for opioid addiction treatment?
Therapeutic communities most accurately describe which type of treatment?
True or false: Methadone maintenance is controversial partly because methadone can be addictive and produce withdrawal symptoms.