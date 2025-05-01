Skip to main content
Ch.9 Drugs
Ch.9 Drugs
Ch.9 Drugs / Treatment and Recovery / Problem 11
Problem 11
Which of the following is NOT an accepted medication for opioid addiction treatment?
A
methylphenidate
B
methadone
C
buprenorphine
D
naltrexone
