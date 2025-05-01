Skip to main content
Ch.9 Drugs
Ch.9 Drugs / Drug Effects on the Body / Problem 6
Problem 6
True or False: Most psychoactive substances primarily act by boosting the release of neurotransmitters in the brain.
A
True
B
False
