Ch.9 Drugs
Ch.9 Drugs
Problem 4
A person gives themselves insulin using a syringe and needle before a meal. This method is an example of which route of administration?
A
Parenteral (injection)
B
Oral ingestion
C
Transdermal
D
Sublingual
