Ch.9 Drugs
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Ch.9 Drugs
Ch.9 Drugs / Drug Interactions / Problem 10
Problem 10
A patient is given a medication that will trigger severe nausea and flushing if they consume wine. This prescribed effect is meant to deter drinking. This type of drug response is called
A
antagonism
B
cross-tolerance
C
intolerance
D
synergism
