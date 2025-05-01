- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Which statement accurately depicts the current global burden of obesity and overweight ?
During a fitness assessment, the technician measured a participant's weight on land and then measured their weight while the participant was submerged in water to derive body volume and density. This method of body composition assessment is known as:
The physiologic concept of adaptive thermogenesis best explains which of the following observations in weight management?
Sofia wants to create a calorie deficit to lose 4 pounds of body fat over the summer. Using the typical conversion, how many extra calories must she expend to lose 4 pounds of fat?
Which statement best describes semaglutide's main actions relevant to weight loss?
Carlos is a college soccer player. To assess his current aerobic capacity, the lab technician will have him run on a graded treadmill while measurements are taken. What specific physiological quantity will this test primarily measure?
Which of the following lists best explains the physiological mechanisms by which regular aerobic exercise lowers long-term cardiovascular disease risk?
When creating a strength-training plan, if a college athlete wants to focus on neural and maximal strength gains, the repetition and intensity scheme he should follow is:
Marcus, a college junior, has been sedentary since childhood. His maternal grandfather had a stroke in his 60s. Now, he wants to start high-intensity interval training. Marcus’s first step should be to
An individual weighing 120 pounds consumed one standard alcoholic beverage 30 minutes ago. Which statement best explains why driving right away would be unwise?
A margarita contains no protein, 8 grams of fat, 12 grams of alcohol, and 10 grams of carbohydrate. How many calories are in the margarita?
According to DSM-5 criteria used by the American Psychiatric Association, which of these behaviors would qualify as a diagnostic symptom of tobacco use disorder?
A disease associated with smoking, characterized by permanent enlargement and destruction of the alveolar walls, is known as
Which of the following is TRUE regarding similarities between a gambling disorder and a substance use disorder?
Which statement best describes the normal dopamine-driven process of neural communication at a synapse and how cocaine interferes with it?
Which of the following most accurately reflects the evidence regarding driving after using marijuana?
Which of the following is NOT an accepted medication for opioid addiction treatment?