Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Personal Health Final - Part 1 of 2
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco / Alcohol and Health / Problem 11
Problem 11

A margarita contains no protein, 8 grams of fat, 12 grams of alcohol, and 10 grams of carbohydrate. How many calories are in the margarita?