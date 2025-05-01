Skip to main content
Personal Health
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
Back
Personal Health Final - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Problem 17
Personal Health Final - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
Upload your syllabus
or
add an exam manually
Practice
Summary
Previous
11 of 17
Next
Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco / Alcohol and Health / Problem 11
Problem 11
A margarita contains no protein, 8 grams of fat, 12 grams of alcohol, and 10 grams of carbohydrate. How many calories are in the margarita?
A
188 kcal
B
196 kcal
C
220 kcal
D
160 kcal
AI tutor
0
Show Answer