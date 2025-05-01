Skip to main content
Personal Health Final - Part 2 of 2!
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases / Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria / Problem 9
Problem 9

After finishing antibiotics for bronchitis, 80-year-old George develops frequent watery diarrhea, nausea, and a slight fever. Which infection should be suspected as the MOST likely cause?