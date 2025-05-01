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Personal Health Final - Part 2 of 2!
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Problem 1
Problem 2
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Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Personal Health Final - Part 2 of 2!
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Ch.11 Infectious Diseases / Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria / Problem 9
Problem 9
After finishing antibiotics for bronchitis, 80-year-old George develops frequent watery diarrhea, nausea, and a slight fever. Which infection should be suspected as the MOST likely cause?
A
Escherichia coli
O157:H7
B
Clostridium difficile
C
MRSA
D
Shigella
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