Personal Health
Direct or indirect contact (person-to-person or via contaminated surfaces), foodborne or waterborne (through ingestion of contaminated food or water), airborne (via inhalation of infected droplets or particles), vector-borne (via insects or animals), perinatal (from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding).
Contact transmission (physical touch or proximity), airborne (through coughing or sneezing), waterborne (via drinking contaminated water), vector-borne (through insects or ticks), perinatal (during labor or delivery).
Direct transmission (via skin-to-skin contact), fecal-oral (through ingestion of contaminated food or water), airborne (via infected droplets in the air), vector-borne (via animal bites or stings), perinatal (from mother to child during breastfeeding or birth).
Indirect contact (via contaminated objects), foodborne (through spoiled food or water), airborne (by breathing in contaminated air), vector-borne (via fleas or mosquitoes), perinatal (during childbirth or via breastfeeding).