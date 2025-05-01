Skip to main content
Personal Health
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
Back
What is Stress
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
What is Stress
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep / What is Stress / Problem 2
Problem 2
Maya has one week until her final exam and is feeling stressed. Her focus is solely on this upcoming test because of its importance for her grades. This kind of stress is
A
chronic stress.
B
traumatic stress.
C
eustress.
D
acute stress.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer