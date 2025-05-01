Personal Health
Evening blue‑light exposure delays melatonin and impairs sleep; strategy: use blue‑light filters and stop screen use 60 minutes before bed.
Prolonged close‑up screen viewing permanently destroys eyesight; strategy: discard all digital displays and rely only on printed materials for reading.
Constant notification alerts increase distraction and stress; strategy: silence nonessential alerts and schedule focused, device‑free work intervals each day now.
Extended sitting while using devices reduces physical activity; strategy: take regular movement breaks and alternate sitting with standing tasks daily.