Skip to main content
Personal Health
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
Back
What is Stress
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
What is Stress
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep / What is Stress / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which of the following labels refers to small, routine irritations such as: long checkout lines, a lost parking spot, or brief arguments that, when frequently experienced, can elevate stress levels?
A
Daily hassles
B
Chronic strains
C
Major life-event stressors
D
Microstressors
AI tutor
0
Show Answer