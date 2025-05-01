Skip to main content
Personal Health
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
Back
What is Stress
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
What is Stress
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep / What is Stress / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which term best describes a long-lasting physiological activation of the stress response from repeated or continual perceived threats?
A
eustress
B
distress
C
chronic stress
D
acute stress
AI tutor
0
Show Answer