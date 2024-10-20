- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A runner is at rest at the start line of an athletic field and is passed by his trainer, who is moving at a constant speed of 4.5 m/s on his bike. When his trainer passes the start line, the runner begins to accelerate, increasing his speed by applying a constant acceleration of 0.75 m/s2. Determine the speed of the runner when he catches his trainer.
A police officer at rest on a sidewalk is passed by a thief running at a steady speed of 3.50 m/s. Just as the thief exceeds him, the police officer accelerates at a rate of 1.00 m/s2. Determine the distance the police officer travels before catching the thief.
A van of Swift (a company that delivers packages) was initially parked at Cornelia Street. Then, it starts moving with an acceleration of 3.2 m/s2. At the instant it has started moving, a van of its competitor, Thunder, traveling with a constant speed of 22.0 m/s, overtakes and passes the van of Swift. Determine the distance from the starting point that the van of Swift overtakes the van of Thunder.
Two cars A and B are moving directly towards each other in a straight line. Each car has a speed of 72 km/h. If they were initially 4.3 km apart, how long would it take for them to collide?
Car P and Car Q are moving towards a cabin. They both have different speeds. When Car P is 98 m from the cabin, it is cruising at 45 m/s and is 22 m behind Car Q, which has a speed of 55 m/s. Due to a mechanical issue, Car Q decelerates at a constant rate of 3.2 m/s² for the rest of the way. Determine the constant acceleration that car P needs to maintain to tie (finish side-by-side) with car Q right at the end.