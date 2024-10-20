2. 1D Motion / Kinematics / Catch/Overtake Problems / Problem 5

Car P and Car Q are moving towards a cabin. They both have different speeds. When Car P is 98 m from the cabin, it is cruising at 45 m/s and is 22 m behind Car Q, which has a speed of 55 m/s. Due to a mechanical issue, Car Q decelerates at a constant rate of 3.2 m/s² for the rest of the way. Determine the constant acceleration that car P needs to maintain to tie (finish side-by-side) with car Q right at the end.