2. 1D Motion / Kinematics / Catch/Overtake Problems / Problem 3

A van of Swift (a company that delivers packages) was initially parked at Cornelia Street. Then, it starts moving with an acceleration of 3.2 m/s2. At the instant it has started moving, a van of its competitor, Thunder, traveling with a constant speed of 22.0 m/s, overtakes and passes the van of Swift. Determine the distance from the starting point that the van of Swift overtakes the van of Thunder.