2. 1D Motion / Kinematics / Catch/Overtake Problems / Problem 1

A runner is at rest at the start line of an athletic field and is passed by his trainer, who is moving at a constant speed of 4.5 m/s on his bike. When his trainer passes the start line, the runner begins to accelerate, increasing his speed by applying a constant acceleration of 0.75 m/s2. Determine the speed of the runner when he catches his trainer.