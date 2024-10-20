16. Angular Momentum / Conservation of Angular Momentum / Problem 4

A 10 kg fox terrier dog runs and jumps through a hoop onto a rotating circular platform in a circus scene. The platform, with a mass of 65 kg and a radius of 1.25 m, rotates at 43 rpm around its frictionless central axis. The dog is trained to run at a speed of 2.0 m/s in the same direction as the platform's rotation and tangent to the platform. The dog lands exactly on the platform's edge. Determine the angular velocity of the platform after the dog has landed on it.