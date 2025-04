16. Angular Momentum / Conservation of Angular Momentum / Problem 3

A student throws a 5.0 g tip in the x-direction with a speed of 25 m/s toward a square-shaped, vertical swinging plate made of foam, attached to a pivot at one end. The plate has a mass of 125g, and a side of 80 cm. The tip is implanted in the foam 5 cm from the opposite side of the pivot. Calculate the angular speed of the plate just after the collision.