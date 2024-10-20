A uniform rod of length 0.80 m is fixed to a massless axle on one of its ends such that its rotational axis is perpendicular to its length. The rod's moment of inertia about the axle is 0.0410 kg•m2. The rod is rotating at 1.40 rads/s when a remote-controlled movable mass slides from very close to the axle to the opposite end of the rod.

The mass has a linear speed of 0.980 m/s when located at the opposite end. Determine the mass of the rod. You may treat the mass as a particle.