In an automated assembly line, a robotic arm swiftly moves a component of mass 0.50 kg in a circular path with a radius of 0.75 m. The component is accelerated from rest and completes 5.0 full revolutions before being released at a speed of 18.0 m/s onto a designated spot. Assuming the angular acceleration is uniform throughout the motion, calculate the angle of the force exerted by the robotic arm on the component with respect to the radius of the circular path just before release. Ignore the effects of gravity in this scenario.