12. Rotational Kinematics / Converting Between Linear & Rotational / Problem 2

A circular tabletop has a radius of 1 m. You want to print a spiral decoration whose radius increases outward by spinning the top. The printing head has a constant linear printing speed of 50 mm/s. The decoration starts at an inner radius of 0.10m and ends at an outer radius of 0.90 m. Determine the angular speed of the tabletop when printing the innermost and outermost parts of the decoration.