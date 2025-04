12. Rotational Kinematics / Converting Between Linear & Rotational / Problem 1

A cyclone used for roof ventilation has a diameter of 60.0 cm. Suppose the cyclone has a steady angular acceleration of 0.200 rev/s2. At t= 0, the cyclone has an angular velocity of 0.450 rev/s. At t = 0.800s, determine the tangential speed of a point at the edge of the cyclone.