Shafts are fitted with disks to create useful devices for storing rotational kinetic energy. The disks increase their rotational speeds when extra energy is available and decrease their rotational speeds when required to deliver energy. A shaft fitted with tungsten carbide ceramic bearings spins at 10500 rpm. Calculate the speed at a point located on the edge of a 22 cm diameter disk that is fitted to the rotating shaft.