You wish to study how the moment of inertia of an object affects its kinetic energy. To do that, you use a 1/8-scale model bicycle wheel, rotating at a constant angular speed and having a rotational kinetic energy of 48 J. You are told that the radius of the full-scale bicycle wheel is multiplied by the scaling factor f and its mass by f 3. What will be the rotational kinetic energy of the full-scale bicycle wheel made of the same substance and rotating at the same angular speed as the 1/8-scale model?