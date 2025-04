13. Rotational Inertia & Energy / Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy / Problem 1

A CD player rotates a compact disk about its central axis with constant angular acceleration. Starting from rest at t = 0 s, the CD completes 5 revolutions in 5 seconds. The rotational kinetic energy of the disk at t = 5 s is 25 J. Calculate the moment of inertia with respect to the disk's central axis.