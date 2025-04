13. Rotational Inertia & Energy / Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy / Problem 6

Calculate the kinetic energy of a planet revolving around the Sun. Assume the planet is spherical with a mass of 7.0×1024 kg and is located at a distance of 2.0×108 km from the Sun. The planet takes 1 year to revolve once around the Sun and the radius of the planet is 5.8×106 km.