Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy
Rotational Inertia & Energy / Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy / Problem 7
An electric skateboard, including its battery pack, has a total mass of 15.0 kg. It is equipped with four small wheels, each with a mass of 0.30 kg and a diameter of 0.10 m. If the electric motor applies a force of 50.0 N to propel the skateboard forward, calculate its acceleration if it is initially at rest. Assume that the wheels can be modeled as solid cylinders and that there are no frictional losses.
