SHM is used to determine the mass of objects. One procedure involves attaching a 6.80 kg container at the end of a spring. The empty container completes an oscillation in 0.80 s. When a block is placed in the container, the period of the oscillation becomes 1.90 s. Determine the mass of the block.
A crate executes SHM at the end of a spring with an amplitude of 168 cm and a period of 0.419 s. When t = 0, the crate has maximum displacement and is momentarily at rest. What is the time taken by the block to move from i) 168 cm to 62 cm and ii) 62 cm to 0 cm?
A sewing needle performs SHM with an amplitude of 2.3 cm and a frequency of 20 Hz. Determine the time taken to move from y = 0 to y = 2.3 cm.
Determine the phase constant for an object of mass 0.50 kg attached to a spring. The object is oscillating with a period of 2.0 s. Initially, the object is 3.0 cm to the left of its equilibrium position and it has a velocity of 20.0 cm/s in the positive direction of the x-axis.
The equation x(t) = (5.0 cm)sin(8t + π/3), where t is in seconds, represents the displacement of a 70 g mass. What will be the velocity of the mass at t = 0.35 s if it is oscillating?
A group of students are experimenting with two different pendulums (pendulum 1 and pendulum 2) placed side by side. They set both of the pendulums in swing by pushing them from the equilibrium in the same direction at the same time. They find that the equations giving the distance of the bobs from the equilibrium position are x1 = (1.5 m) sin (5.0 t) and x2 = (2.5 m) sin (8.0 t). Determine the next two consecutive times after the pendulums begin swinging (apart from the first time, corresponding to t = 0) at which the bobs pass the equilibrium positions simultaneously.
A steel block is attached to a helical spring on a frictionless air track. The block is initially set to a position -A units from its equilibrium position and released from rest. Which graph illustrates the positions of the block at given time: 0, 1/4 T, 1/2 T, 3/4 T, T, and 5/4 T, where T is the natural period of oscillation?