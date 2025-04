17. Periodic Motion / Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs) / Problem 1

SHM is used to determine the mass of objects. One procedure involves attaching a 6.80 kg container at the end of a spring. The empty container completes an oscillation in 0.80 s. When a block is placed in the container, the period of the oscillation becomes 1.90 s. Determine the mass of the block.