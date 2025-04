17. Periodic Motion / Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs) / Problem 2

A crate executes SHM at the end of a spring with an amplitude of 168 cm and a period of 0.419 s. When t = 0, the crate has maximum displacement and is momentarily at rest. What is the time taken by the block to move from i) 168 cm to 62 cm and ii) 62 cm to 0 cm?