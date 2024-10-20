17. Periodic Motion / Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs) / Problem 6

A group of students are experimenting with two different pendulums (pendulum 1 and pendulum 2) placed side by side. They set both of the pendulums in swing by pushing them from the equilibrium in the same direction at the same time. They find that the equations giving the distance of the bobs from the equilibrium position are x 1 = (1.5 m) sin (5.0 t) and x 2 = (2.5 m) sin (8.0 t). Determine the next two consecutive times after the pendulums begin swinging (apart from the first time, corresponding to t = 0) at which the bobs pass the equilibrium positions simultaneously.