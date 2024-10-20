Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics / Position-Time Graphs & Velocity / Problem 1
A physics student with a strong interest in analyzing motions spots a dog making a chase in a straight line. The student uses a coordinates system where the motion is parallel to the x-axis and to the right is the +x direction. The student makes measurements of the dog's motion and constructs a graph of velocity as a function of time. Determine the dog's velocity at 2.5 s and 6.0 s.
