Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics / Position-Time Graphs & Velocity / Problem 4

Below is a position-time graph of a subway train traveling from London to Edinburgh. Find the train's velocity at t = 20 s
 Position-time graph of a subway train from London to Edinburgh, showing distance over time.

