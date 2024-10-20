Skip to main content
Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
Chloe walks to her school daily which is 300 m from her home. Using her position-time graph find the velocity at t = 500s 
 Position-time graph showing Chloe's walk to school, with time in seconds and position in meters.

