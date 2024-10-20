A spherical ball of mass 2.5 kg is attached to one end of a spring. The other end of the spring is fixed at the foot of an inclined plane as shown in the figure. The incline makes an angle of 32° with the horizontal. The spring with an equilibrium length of 1.60 m is compressed to 0.80 m and then released. Afterward, the ball traveled up the incline and stopped just as it reached the spring's equilibrium position. If the coefficient of kinetic friction between the ball and the inclined surface is μ, calculate its value. (Assume that the spring constant k = 62 N/m.)