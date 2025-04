10. Conservation of Energy / Springs & Elastic Potential Energy / Problem 3

A trolley moves on a rail at a processing plant. A loaded trolley weighs 8500 kg. The braking system of the trolley uses a hook to stretch elastic cords. If the force constant of the braking cord is 47 kN/m and the cord is stretched by 8 m to stop a trolley, calculate the trolley's speed before braking.