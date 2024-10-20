10. Conservation of Energy / Springs & Elastic Potential Energy / Problem 2

An 80 g cast iron block is shot up a clean and dry cast iron incline using a compressed spring located at the lower end of the incline. The incline slopes at an angle of 20°, and the spring force constant is 20 N/m. Take dry and clean cast iron-cast iron kinetic friction coefficient to be 0.15. When the spring is compressed by 15 cm, determine how long up the incline the block goes using work and energy.