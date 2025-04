10. Conservation of Energy / Springs & Elastic Potential Energy / Problem 1

An experimental procedure for determining the force constant of a spring uses a compressed spring to shoot a 50 g cube at 40 degrees above the horizontal. A spring compressed by 25 cm projects the cube from a flat bench raised by 1.0 m above the ground. The cube covers a horizontal distance of 4.0 m before landing on the ground. Determine the spring's force constant.