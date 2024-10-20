7. Friction, Inclines, Systems / Stacked Blocks / Problem 3

A crate of mass 25 kg is placed on a ramp inclined at an angle of 30° with the horizontal. The crate has a coefficient of static friction with the ramp of 0.4 and a coefficient of kinetic friction of 0.2. The ramp has a length of 10 m. Determine the acceleration of the crate down the ramp and the time required by the crate to come to reach the bottom of the ramp. Consider the direction pointing up the ramp to be positive.