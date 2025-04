7. Friction, Inclines, Systems / Stacked Blocks / Problem 1

A skateboarder of mass 55 kg is riding on a level surface. The skateboard has a push force of 150 N and a coefficient of kinetic friction of 0.2. The skateboarder's legs become tired after 15 s and he coasts to a stop. Determine the distance covered by the skateboarder at the instant they finally stop. Consider the skateboarder starts from rest.