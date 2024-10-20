A steel crate with a mass of 200 kg is placed on top of a large aluminum platform with a mass of 500 kg. The platform is moving along a frictionless factory floor. The coefficient of kinetic and static friction between the steel crate and the aluminum platform is the same and denoted by μ. An external force is applied to the aluminum platform to move both the platform and the crate at a constant acceleration of 2.5 m/s².

a) Determine the force that must be applied to the aluminum platform without causing the steel crate to slide on the platform.

b) If the coefficient of friction between the steel crate and the aluminum platform is reduced to half of its original value, determine the force that must be applied to keep the platform accelerating at 2.5 m/s².