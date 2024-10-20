11. Momentum & Impulse / Types of Collisions / Problem 2

During an experiment, a physicist uses a firecracker to break apart a cube. The cube is placed on a rough horizontal floor. When the explosion happens, the cube is broken into two pieces which move in opposite directions. The first piece of mass M 1 moves on the floor 65 cm before coming to rest while the second piece of mass M 2 moves a distance d. Find the distance d if M 1 = 5 M 2 . Consider that the coefficient of kinetic friction for both pieces is the same.