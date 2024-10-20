Types of Collisions
11. Momentum & Impulse / Types of Collisions / Problem 2
During an experiment, a physicist uses a firecracker to break apart a cube. The cube is placed on a rough horizontal floor. When the explosion happens, the cube is broken into two pieces which move in opposite directions. The first piece of mass M1 moves on the floor 65 cm before coming to rest while the second piece of mass M2 moves a distance d. Find the distance d if M1 = 5 M2. Consider that the coefficient of kinetic friction for both pieces is the same.
Learn this concept