11. Momentum & Impulse / Types of Collisions / Problem 3

Proton radioactivity is an unusual type of radioactive decay that occurs when a proton is ejected from a nucleus. During a nuclear experiment, proton (mass 1 u) emission was observed from the decay of 53 27 Co (mass 53 u). The proton's speed in the laboratory frame was measured to be 1.42 × 10⁷ m/s. Find the recoil speed of the daughter nucleus 52 26 Fe.